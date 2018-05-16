American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Innophos were worth $32,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innophos by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Innophos during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Innophos by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Innophos by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Innophos by 37.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

IPHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innophos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ IPHS opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Innophos’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Innophos’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

