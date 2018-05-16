American Bio Medica (ABMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Bio Medica had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test that detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform that detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.