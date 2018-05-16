AMERI (AMRH) Issues Earnings Results

AMERI (NASDAQ:AMRH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. AMERI had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 18.67%.

AMERI traded down $0.02, reaching $1.13, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AMERI has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

Get AMERI alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on AMERI in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.