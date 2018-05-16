Ameren (AEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ameren Corp kick started 2018 on a solid note, with its first-quarter earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its stable financial position enables the company to maximize shareholder value through the payment of regular dividends. This has helped the company to outperform its broader industry in past one year. Over the long term, the company expects to spend up to $11.4 billion, to support overall system reliability, environmental compliance and infrastructural improvements. Moreover, Ameren aims at expanding renewable sources by adding at least 700 MW of wind generation by 2020 in Missouri and neighboring states. However, the company’s aging infrastructure may pose risks to system reliability and force it to incur unplanned capital expenditures and operating costs. Ameren's generation and delivery facilities are subject to risks associated with breakdown or failure of equipment or processes.”

AEE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE AEE opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

In other news, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $105,954.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $104,380.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,193.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,986 shares of company stock worth $925,147. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

