AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) by 115.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 148.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $7,774,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

AMC Entertainment opened at $16.55 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -89.89%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

