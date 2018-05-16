AmberCoin Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (AMBER)

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One AmberCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmberCoin has a market capitalization of $243,876.00 and $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmberCoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmberCoin

AMBER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official website is ambercoin.info . AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD

Buying and Selling AmberCoin

AmberCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmberCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

