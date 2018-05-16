Alumasc Group (ALU) Downgraded by FinnCap to Corporate

FinnCap downgraded shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) to a corporate rating in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has GBX 145 ($1.97) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 190 ($2.58).

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Alumasc Group to an add rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 135 ($1.83) in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:ALU opened at GBX 129 ($1.75) on Tuesday. Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.65).

In related news, insider Andrew Magson bought 6,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,918.64 ($10,741.51). Also, insider David Armfield bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($35,268.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,088 shares of company stock worth $3,998,422.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

