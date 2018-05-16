Altus Group (AIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.79

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.79 and last traded at C$27.93, with a volume of 63024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.29.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$122.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.83 million. Altus Group had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th.

In other Altus Group news, insider Barry Isaac Eisen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.05 per share, with a total value of C$32,050.00. Also, insider Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.23, for a total value of C$64,460.00.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. The company operates through Altus Analytics, CRE Consulting, and Geomatics segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers data, analytics software, and technology-related services, such as ARGUS Enterprise (AE), a software for valuation, and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer, a software for feasibility analysis and assessments; ARGUS EstateMaster, a software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS on Demand, a hosted version of AE and ARGUS Developer; and Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.