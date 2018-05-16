Altcoin (ALT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.09 Million

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Altcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $25.07 or 0.00299881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Altcoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $4,382.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Altcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Version (V) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017777 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001864 BTC.

About Altcoin

Altcoin is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official website is altcoinmarketcap.com . Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Altcoin

Altcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

