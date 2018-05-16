Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hexcel (HXL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,224,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 310,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $9,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hexcel by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 534,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 326,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $608,097.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,522.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $69.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Hexcel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.