Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 8,263 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 214.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 145.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations opened at $28.75 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director Anthony Barkett acquired 13,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $298,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,512 shares in the company, valued at $143,264. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $914,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,090.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,683 shares of company stock worth $566,562. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

