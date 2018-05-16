Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 101,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group opened at $67.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $615.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

