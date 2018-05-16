Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Community Bank, N.A. (CBU)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank, N.A. (NYSE:CBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Community Bank, N.A. by 137.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank, N.A. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Community Bank, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Community Bank, N.A. has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

Community Bank, N.A. (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. Community Bank, N.A. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Community Bank, N.A. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank, N.A. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Community Bank, N.A. from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Community Bank, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank, N.A. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Community Bank, N.A. news, EVP Brian D. Donahue sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $297,509.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $306,291.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,318 shares of company stock worth $766,375. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank, N.A. Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

