Alpine Total Dynamic Div (AOD) Holdings Raised by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Alpine Total Dynamic Div (NYSE:AOD) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alpine Total Dynamic Div were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Total Dynamic Div by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Total Dynamic Div in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Total Dynamic Div by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 124,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Total Dynamic Div by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Total Dynamic Div by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Div opened at $9.07 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alpine Total Dynamic Div has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income. The Fund also focuses on long-term growth of capital as a secondary investment objective. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various industry sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, auto components, beverages, communications equipment, construction and engineering, consumer finance, electric utilities, diversified telecommunication services, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment, food and staples retailing, chemicals, food products, biotechnology, commercial services and supplies, gas utilities, healthcare equipment and supplies, healthcare providers and services, household durables, household products, independent power and renewables, and insurance.

