Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $366.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha & Omega Semiconductor news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,416 shares of company stock worth $85,474. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 1,162.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

