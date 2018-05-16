AlpaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (APC)

AlpaCoin (CURRENCY:APC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. AlpaCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AlpaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AlpaCoin has traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AlpaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AlpaCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006402 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AlpaCoin Coin Profile

AlpaCoin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. The official website for AlpaCoin is alpacoin.com

AlpaCoin Coin Trading

AlpaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlpaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AlpaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlpaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AlpaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlpaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.