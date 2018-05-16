Ally Financial (ALLY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,650,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967,206 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 761.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,672,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,134,000 after purchasing an additional 813,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

