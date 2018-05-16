Ally Financial (ALLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2018 results benefited from an increase in total net revenues and lower provisions, partly offset by higher expenses. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. Also, improving net interest margin (NIM), driven by higher rates is likely to aid top-line growth. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth. Also, the company's use of high debt levels might hamper its flexibility and restrict it from procuring additional finance for working capital and other purposes.”

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Ally Financial traded up $0.21, reaching $26.81, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 172,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,561. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

