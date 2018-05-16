Allegiant Air (ALGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.
Shares of Allegiant Air opened at $158.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Allegiant Air has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.08.
Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.41. Allegiant Air had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $425.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Allegiant Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Allegiant Air will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allegiant Air from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.41.
About Allegiant Air
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
