Allegiant Air (ALGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Allegiant Air opened at $158.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Allegiant Air has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.41. Allegiant Air had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $425.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Allegiant Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Allegiant Air will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Air news, SVP Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $294,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $2,066,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,977,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,469,414.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,935 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allegiant Air from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.41.

About Allegiant Air

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

