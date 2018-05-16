Alkermes (ALKS) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.19 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Shares of Alkermes opened at $46.24 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.97 and a beta of 1.81. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,748,720.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,287,830. 5.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

