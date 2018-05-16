Align Technology (ALGN) SVP Sells $641,250.00 in Stock

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Julie Tay sold 2,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALGN opened at $283.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Align Technology has a one year low of $276.82 and a one year high of $284.07.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $100,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 133.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

