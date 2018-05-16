Align Technology (ALGN) SVP Sells $641,250.00 in Stock

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Julie Tay sold 2,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ALGN opened at $283.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Align Technology has a one year low of $276.82 and a one year high of $284.07.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $100,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 133.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
