Align Technology (ALGN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News headlines about Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Align Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.8622275252408 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.21.

Shares of Align Technology traded up $4.19, reaching $287.96, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 881,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,416. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $283.31 and a 12 month high of $291.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 27,492 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.68, for a total transaction of $7,249,090.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,200.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $2,858,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $41,228,991 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

