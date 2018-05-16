Alexco Resource (AXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Alexco Resource Corp (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 46370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. The company had revenue of C$2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million.

In related news, insider Alan William Mconie sold 216,666 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$435,498.66.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

