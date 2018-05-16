Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,417. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.