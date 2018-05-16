Albemarle Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.34.

Albemarle stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $784,785,000 after acquiring an additional 400,323 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,876,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,985,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,166,000 after acquiring an additional 602,784 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,622,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,500,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,409,000 after acquiring an additional 392,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

