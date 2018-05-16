Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $4.64 Million Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,689 shares during the period. W&T Offshore comprises about 0.6% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 340.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117,008 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 263.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 103,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of W&T Offshore opened at $7.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.76.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Capital One raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.