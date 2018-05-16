Alambic Investment Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 372,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2,155.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.15. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.38 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

