Alambic Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 616,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group comprises 0.7% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 113,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

