Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). Akebia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 27.48%.

AKBA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.32.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor and biology. It also includes the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. It offers vadadustat which is an oral therapy in a phase three development that has the potential to set a new standard of care in treatment of anemia associated with chronic kidney disease.

