Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,117 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 474,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 583,988 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 460,980 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,754,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,747,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 815,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.65 to $75.19 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $564,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,309 shares of company stock worth $4,115,207 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies opened at $76.29 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.63 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.37 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

