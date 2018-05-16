AK Steel Holding (AKS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,046,058 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 13th total of 83,365,941 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,558,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Chairman James A. Thomson sold 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $45,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AK Steel by 106.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKS. Cowen set a $4.50 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AK Steel from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AK Steel from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.89.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. AK Steel had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

