Airboss of America (BOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.20

Airboss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 8317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.98.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Airboss of America from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Airboss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Airboss of America had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of C$94.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.21 million.

In other news, insider James Gordon Flatt acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,942,500.00.

About Airboss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

