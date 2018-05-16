AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT) PT Lowered to C$17.50

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Cormark also issued estimates for AGT Food and Ingredients’ FY2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGT. CIBC decreased their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$21.50 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.17.

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients opened at C$16.53 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 12-month low of C$14.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.95.

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$459.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$424.18 million. AGT Food and Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

In other AGT Food and Ingredients news, Director John Michael Gardner bought 3,000 shares of AGT Food and Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,410.00. Also, Director Bradley Martin bought 10,000 shares of AGT Food and Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.98 per share, with a total value of C$169,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 199,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,154.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Bulk Handling and Distribution; and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax, and other specialty seeds.

