AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Major Shareholder Dowdupont Inc. Purchases 7,851 Shares

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 7,851 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $54,878.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 10,762 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $74,688.28.

On Friday, May 4th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 203 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,421.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 47,081 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $328,625.38.

On Friday, April 27th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 61,008 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $423,395.52.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 5,174 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $36,218.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 2,085 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,595.00.

Shares of AGFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 128,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,421. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.21). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

