Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,813. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.19 per share, for a total transaction of $589,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,962,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

