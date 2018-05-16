Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.
Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,813. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40.
In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.19 per share, for a total transaction of $589,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,962,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.
