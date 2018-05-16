Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.62). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.73) to ($6.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,176. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $86.25.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $161,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $161,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $155,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,950 shares of company stock worth $5,258,138 over the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 175.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,044,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,407,000 after buying an additional 665,684 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $47,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,192,000 after buying an additional 393,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after buying an additional 314,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 345,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 312,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

