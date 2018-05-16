Agilent Technologies (A) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 742,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 483,721 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,464.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $490,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,586,452.

Shares of Agilent Technologies opened at $62.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

