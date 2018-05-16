Agilent Technologies (A) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.61-0.63 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.63-2.67 EPS.

NYSE A opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

In other news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,464.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,586,452.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.