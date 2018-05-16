Agellan Commercial REIT (ACR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.68

Agellan Commercial REIT (TSE:ACR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.68 and last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 30014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$13.00 price objective on Agellan Commercial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Agellan Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agellan Commercial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agellan Commercial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Agellan Commercial REIT from C$12.25 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Agellan Commercial REIT Company Profile

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value through active management, and expand the asset base and increase its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit, including through acquisitions.

