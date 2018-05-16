Aflac (AFL) Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 921.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,242,723.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,118 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Aflac from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Aflac to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of Aflac opened at $45.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Aflac has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

