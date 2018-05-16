Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource opened at $18.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $4,202,971.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 442,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,576,925.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,650 shares of company stock worth $8,790,722 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

