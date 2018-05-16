Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines opened at $52.37 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,709,525.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.24.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

