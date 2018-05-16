Affimed (AFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), Morningstar.com reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 80.04% and a negative net margin of 1,493.69%.

Affimed opened at $2.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affimed by 817.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 32.1% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma.

