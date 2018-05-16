Afam Capital Inc. Invests $3.27 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Afam Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 366,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 131,238 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 127,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.