Afam Capital Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in AXIS Capital (AXS)

Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.90 per share, with a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital opened at $58.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -49.52%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

