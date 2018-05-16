Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,229 Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Morningstar reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,040.56 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.86.

GOOG stock opened at $1,079.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,073.98 and a 1 year high of $1,093.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,223 shares of company stock valued at $57,437,129. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

