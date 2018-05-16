Aeternity (AE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36.07 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00047476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Koinex, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $922.07 million and approximately $36.07 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00110378 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000833 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDAX, CoinBene, Gate.io, OOOBTC, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, BigONE, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Lykke Exchange, DragonEX, Binance, Abucoins, Liqui and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

