AES Co. (AES) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,297 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AES were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in AES by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 112,630 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 181,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $12.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They set a “weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS began coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

