Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) & Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Critical Analysis

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.90% -46.26% Windtree Therapeutics -1,227.48% N/A -289.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$145.10 million ($3.37) -14.96 Windtree Therapeutics $1.48 million 9.50 -$18.44 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Windtree Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

