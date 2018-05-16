AECOM (ACM) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AECOM were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AECOM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $182,619.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $142,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68. AECOM has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

